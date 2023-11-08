(WSYR-TV) — Coach Autry’s Orange share the spotlight later this month, with a great event for sports fans and collectors.

The SU Sport Management Club’s Annual Memorabilia Auction is set for Tuesday, November 28th in the JMA Wireless Dome. Zack Roth, Jacob Geisinger, and Alex Grossman, three of the student organizers joined Bridge Street Wednesday to showcase some of the things up for auction.

Bidding opens Friday, November 24th but you can register now to get text updates and news from the committee. Just visit onecau.se/spm-auction, or text “spm –dash– auction” to 243725.