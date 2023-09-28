(WSYR-TV) — PACE CNY at Loretto is celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing services designed to keep seniors living in their own home and community.

Stephanie Button and Tammy Natoli of PACE CNY joined the show to tell us more about the work that they do.

Loretto is known in Central New York as an innovator in senior care, always seeking new ways to serve the needs of older adults and their families. PACE CNY is an example of this transformative approach to senior care.

PACE CNY is a separate not-for-profit corporation of Loretto which has provided long-term care services to the disabled and chronically ill since 1926. The acronym PACE stands for “Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly” and is a community-based health care program created for people 55 and older who require nursing-home-level care but prefer to receive it in their home.

The goal is to help seniors remain as independent as possible, for as long as possible, in their homes and communities.

Learn more at pacecny.org.