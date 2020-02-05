Pacific Health Club Is More Than A Gym With Its Diverse Offerings

Pacific Health Club is not your average gym. The facility’s 90,000 square feet boasts indoor rock climbing, a track and turf field, saltwater pools, and more. “We pride ourselves in really appealing to everybody. There’s something here for everybody. We have 85 plus classes for all ability levels, all age levels,” said Pacific Health Club manager Kathy Coates. Those classes include Zumba, Silver Sneakers, and yoga, as well as high-intensity workouts like boot camp and kickboxing.

Memberships at Pacific Health Club also give clients access to “The Ledge”, their indoor rock climbing facility that features an auto-belay system. “It makes it great for new climbers and for children,” said Pacific Health Club manager Marianne Natoli Horning. The auto-belay system slowly lowers climbers down to the mat when they let go of the wall. This system means you don’t need to be certified or take any classes to climb. There is a kid-friendly wall and Pacific Health Club offers availability for birthday parties as well. For the more advanced climbers, there is a bouldering area that is lower to the ground where they can free climb. “It’s a great workout. It’s great for your upper body, your lower body. It’s great for your grip strength as well and it’s also pretty fun,” adds Natoli Horning.

Pacific Health Club is located at 604 Old Liverpool Road in Liverpool. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 5am to 10pm. On Fridays they are open from 5am to 9pm and on weekends they are open from 7am to 7pm. To learn more about everything Pacific Health Club has to offer visit their website PacificHealthClub.com

