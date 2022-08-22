(WSYR-TV) — When you think of Paige’s Butterfly Run, you typically don’t think of a clambake. However, you will this year! Clams 4 Cures is a fundraising event held at The Spinning Wheel Restaurant by Paige’s Butterfly Run to support pediatric cancer and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

The 501c3 nonprofit was founded after Chris Arnold lost his daughter Paige to a battle with leukemia. He created the organization to support pediatric cancer research and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, in memory of Paige Yeomans Arnold. The organization hosts multiple events throughout the year, and on Sept. 10, they’ll host the Clams 4 Cures clambake fundraiser.

Even if you’re not a big fan of clams or seafood, there will be plenty of other food options. There will also be cornhole, horseshoes, and plenty of raffles.

The cost is $65 per ticket or $60 per ticket when you buy ten. They can be purchased online at RunSignUp.com/TicketEvent/ClamsforCuresClambake.