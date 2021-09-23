Parade of Homes 2021 Offers “A Glimpse of Glamour”

Whether you’re looking to build a new home, do an addition or switch up the décor in your home, the annual Parade of Homes is a great place to get ideas!

The 2021 Parade of Homes runs daily through Sunday, September 26 at Treybrook in Baldwinsville.

Seven builders are participating in the Parade, including:

Sciuga Custom Builders

MWG Custom Homes

Martin Custom Homes

Smolen Homes

Merle Builders

Oot Brothers

JMG Custom Homes

Tickets to the Parade of Homes are $15 and can be purchased on-site. Hours are Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information about this year’s Parade of Homes and directions to the site.