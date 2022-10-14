(WSYR-TV) — It’s fun to walk into a new house and dream a little about the possibilities. Well, for the next ten days, you’ll have your chance. The 2022 Parade of Homes is underway on Onondaga Hill.

The Parade of Homes, an annual event of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central New York, is a presentation of some of the region’s best builders, along with their product and service providers.

The parade will showcase seven luxury homes by Harrington Homes, JMG Custom Homes, Mark Antony Homes, MWG Custom Homes, Sciuga Custom Builders, Smolen Homes and Stone Hammer Homes in the “Old Home Estates” neighborhood located in the Town of Onondaga.

The Parade of Homes offers a stroll of inspiration to the general public, allowing them to walk through showcase houses and gather ideas for their own new or existing home. All seven of the Parade houses are fully decorated and fully landscaped, offering the latest colors, tiles, window treatments, exterior designs, floor plans and furniture trends to admire or purchase, since most of the furniture and accessories are for sale.

The Parade of Homes kicked off yesterday, Oct. 13 and lasts until next Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Tickets are available at the Parade for $15.

For more information on the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central New York, visit hbrcny.com.