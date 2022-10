(WSYR-TV) — The Parade of Homes in Onondaga continues through this weekend and Tuesday Tim Fox gives us sneak peek at a Modern Day Cape. Haley Grieb from Smolen Homes shows off “The Bella” which features an in house wine room.

Tickets for the Parade of Homes are $15 dollars at the venue with the gates opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.