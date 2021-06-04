Parent Talk: Your Questions Answered During Professional Wellness Month

June is ‘Professional Wellness Month’ and finding the perfect work-life balance has been a challenge for so many. As children gear up for summer vacation and parents take on even more multi-tasking, Soul And Mind Evolution Owner Christina Van Ditto Warter says she’s already been inundated with questions about how to make it all happen and stay sane too.

From keeping some semblance of a summertime schedule with kids, to making ‘me-time’ a priority, Christina tackles your biggest questions. If you have a question for her, send them our way. We’d love to hear from you and she’d love to help! Email us at BridgeStreet@localsyr.com.