Parenting Expert Shares Candy-Free Halloween Fun

Candy and trick-or-treating often go hand in hand for Halloween, but Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro says there are sweet ways to get everyone involved without the treats.

Costumes are a big part of any Halloween party and Mushro says that showing up in the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bag Costume or the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot costume will surely bring the heat. Both costumes are made of foam and designed to look like a bag of chips and a chip itself. It’s coined as the ‘hottest costume on the block’ and will surely make your friends hungry.

For younger kids who love the thrill and magic of the holiday, Mushro says that Ghostwriters Hocus Pocus Thinking Putty and Glow Howl Thinking Putty will keep kids entertained for hours. There’s plenty of magic to go around and if you turn out the lights, you’ll notice the Hocus Pocus Putty glows a spell blinding green.

If you’re in the mood to plan a party of your own this year, why not try making something from scratch that everyone will love. Halloween Cornhole is simple, spooky and sure to entertain everyone. The best part: everything you need to make it can be found at The Dollar Store!

And finally, for kids who want to get a bit more creative with their candy eating skills, The Candy Claw machine is the perfect experiment. The STEM challenge gives kids the opportunity to build their own classic claw machine complete with cranks, gears and belts and it’s the perfect way for parents to give their kids a bit of a challenge too.