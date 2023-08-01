(WSYR-TV) — The first Saturday in August marks Parish Olde Home Day. It’s a way for everyone in the community to showcase their art, food and love of the area.

Among the vendors they’ll meet Angie Torres and Joe Eagan from the Rusty Roof restaurant down the road in Williamstown. They’re getting ready for their first time at Olde Home Day.

It’s a community event, where the goal is to support local crafters, artists and businesses. It’s also to get people out and about to talk to friends and neighbors, maybe even meeting some new people along the way.

Parish Olde Home Day is Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Parish Volunteer Fire department at 16 Union Street.

Learn more by visiting their Facebook page here.