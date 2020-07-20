‘Parklets For The People’ Happening in Syracuse

Residents of Syracuse and the surrounding area can enjoy a new way to dine downtown and stay socially distant, thanks to an innovative endeavor.

‘Syracuse Parklets’ are one part tree and one part bench. They’re also part of a bigger project to help revive Syracuse’s downtown area amid COVID-19. The mobile outdoor seating option is also a way for local businesses and restaurants to expand their dining space during the pandemic.

‘Parklets for the People” was created with a goal to raise $10,000 for the project in Syracuse. They hope to have the parklets up and running in time for Downtown Dining Week in Syracuse.

To learn more about the project and how you can help, visit GoFundMe.com.