Party Princesses CNY Making Birthday Wishes Come True

While the past year has been tough on many amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple of Syracuse ladies are paying it forward and helping little girls celebrate their birthdays in style.

The idea came about when a four-year-old wanted a party dress for her birthday. Kym Servello-Gardner heard that wish, recruited some friends and created the Facebook page – “Party Princesses CNY” to help other girls from 1-10 see their dreams come true!

Alongside Kym is partner Michele Parzych who tells us that it’s really easy to donate and request a dress. You’re asked to fill out a form with basics, including their age and sizes. In addition, they also supply shoes, a tiara and a piece of jewelry with the delivery. Amid the pandemic, Parzych mentions they have been doing contactless pickup and delivery for the dresses.

Currently, they are limiting the range of dresses for girls ages 1-10 but are flexible with requests beyond that. Kym says they would like to see the idea spread elsewhere and would expand the brand with their other partner down in Delaware possibly in the next year.

If you are interested in donating or sending a donation to Party Princesses CNY you can visit them on their Facebook Page, email them at PartyPrincessesCNY@gmail.com or contact Kym at 315-391-0326.