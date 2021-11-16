Party Princesses CNY Making Girls’ Holiday Wishes Come True

One organization wants to help local girls feel like princesses on their birthday and they’re dedicated to making every girl’s dream come true this holiday season.

Party Princesses CNY is hosting their first annual holiday dress giveaway at Shop City Plaza. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Party Princesses CNY Founder Kym Servello-Gardner says that it’s really easy to donate and request a dress. Servello-Gardner says, “We have dresses for girls of all ages from newborn to size 16.”

The organization will provide dresses, shoes, tiaras free of charge while supplies last. Time slots are filling quickly and it is recommended to make dress requests online in advance. Face masks will be required.

For more information, visit PartyPrincessesCNY.com