Resetting your password three to five times a year has become the new norm for everyone who is online, but major tech companies are starting to think of ways to change this. Apple, Google, and Microsoft say they have plans to expand support for a new “passwordless” sign-in to consumers across various device platforms.

Tech giants are planning to offer a fingerprint or face-ID option to users who rather opt for no password. Sistina and Steve agree that the fingerprint feature may be ideal as it will be difficult for hackers to access or replicate.

Microsoft, Google, and Apple are hoping that these new passwordless sign-in features will be faster, easier, and more secure.

