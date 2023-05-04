(WSYR-TV) — Food Bank of Central New York has worked for years to be as creative as possible to feed as many hungry people as they could.

Now, they have gotten even more creative.

They are jarring their own sauce, with proceeds going to further their mission. Joining us are Lynn Hy and Heidi Soine.

Lynn Hy is the Chief Development Officer of Food Bank of CNY. She discusses how the idea came to be and how they wanted a high-quality, low-cost sauce available at all times. Heidi Soine is the Development Manager of Food Bank of CNY. She talks about the taste of the sauce.

Pantry Classics’s tomato and basil sauce is available at local Wegmans and Tops Friendly Markets. You can find a complete list of locations online at FoodBankCNY.org.