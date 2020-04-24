Live Now
Paul Davis Restoration Provides COVID-19 Tips For Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Home

Do your homework before hiring a company to come in and spray down your home. Paul Davis Restoration said there are 5 questions you need answered prior to opening your doors for cleaning and disinfecting.

TOP 5 QUESTIONS TO ASK A COVID-19 CLEANING VENDOR

  1. Do You Have Prior Experience With Biohazard Cleaning?
  2. Are Your Employees Certified And Business Insured?
  3. What Type Of PPE Will Employees Wear?
  4. What Types Of Chemicals Will You Use?
  5. What Cleaning Techniques Will Be Implemented

For more information or to see how Paul Davis Restoration can help with your COVID-19 cleaning as well as other services they offer including water, fire and storm damage visit https://north-country.pauldavis.com/ or call 315-676-4473.

