Paul Davis Restoration Provides COVID-19 Tips For Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Home

Do your homework before hiring a company to come in and spray down your home. Paul Davis Restoration said there are 5 questions you need answered prior to opening your doors for cleaning and disinfecting.
TOP 5 QUESTIONS TO ASK A COVID-19 CLEANING VENDOR
- Do You Have Prior Experience With Biohazard Cleaning?
- Are Your Employees Certified And Business Insured?
- What Type Of PPE Will Employees Wear?
- What Types Of Chemicals Will You Use?
- What Cleaning Techniques Will Be Implemented
For more information or to see how Paul Davis Restoration can help with your COVID-19 cleaning as well as other services they offer including water, fire and storm damage visit https://north-country.pauldavis.com/ or call 315-676-4473.
