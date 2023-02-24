(WSYR-TV) — Get ready for Ryder, Chase, Marshall, and the rest of the gang as “Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite” comes to the Landmark Theatre. This weekend Ryder and the paw patrol pups faceoff against their greatest challenge yet, a cloned robo dog.

The show is this weekend at the Landmark Theatre, this Saturday at 10am and 2pm, and this Sunday at 10am.

They also have VIP tickets available, which gets you a premium seat, and exclusive access to an opportunity to take photos with the PAW Patrol characters after the show.

To order tickets visit landmarktheatre.org.