“Paw Patrol Live!” In Central New York

It’s the day of the Great Adventure and Paw Patrol is on a roll. Join Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest as they run to race Mayor Goodway.

Paw Patrol’s “Great Pirate Adventure” returns to Syracuse and Spokesperson Maya Richardson says that the family friendly event will certainly have all the little ones up on their feet.

“You can expect a lot of dancing, a lot of audience participation, we really want to get the kids out of their seats and we ask them questions,” she says.

The interactive show features characters from the hit television show and children ages 2 through 6 are encouraged to attend.

“Paw Patrol Live!” is coming to The Landmark Theatre, Saturday February 8th and Sunday February 9th at 10am and 2pm. For more information on how to cheer on your favorite pups visit PAWPatrolLive.com

