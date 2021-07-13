Pawsitivitea CNY Café & Cat Lounge To Host Open Adoption Day

Pawsitivitea CNY Café & Cat Lounge in Syracuse is making adopting a kitten or cat – easy!

“We are hosting our second open adoption day” says owner Alisha Reynolds. “I’ll have my friends from Oswego SPCA and Wayward Paws down here and they’ll be hanging out with some new extra friends. Probably some kittens, some young adult kitties. Everybody in search of their forever homes, of course.”

The event is planned for Monday, July 19 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. There will also be a cat toy workshop and door prizes.

Reynolds says those interested can apply online to make the process easier. Just click here to get started.

She also shared some things prospective first-time cat owners should think about before adopting:

Choose a vet (there’s no telling just how soon you may need one, so it’s better to have one selected in advance)

Find a spot cats can go to hide in your home (they love their own space)

Be sure to purchase some toys and scratching posts (a cat will look for these immediately)

Pawsitivitea CNY Café & Cat Lounge is located at 2100 Park Street in Syracuse. That’s in the Regional Market Commons.

Reynolds, who opened the facility less than a year ago, says events like these help with their overall mission.

“Any step in the right direction that we can make to help them find their homes and keep them off the streets, keep down the overpopulation, I think it’s a good thing” she says.

Click here to visit Pawsitivitea CNY Café & Cat Lounge’s website.