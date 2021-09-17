Pawsitivtea CNY Café and Cat Lounge Celebrates One Year in Business

Syracuse’s first cat café, Pawsitivitea CNY Café, and Cat Lounge are celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The café and lounge opened in September of 2020 and was an idea inspired when owner Alicia Reynolds took a trip to Virginia. To celebrate the milestone Reynolds is hosting a “Paws and Reflect Silent Auction Anniversary Event” on Sunday, September 19th. The event will start at 12 pm and will include a silent auction to help Friends Forever Animal Rescue and their own Pawsitivitea Rescue Committee.

In line with their one-year anniversary, they want to make a difference and give back to those who have helped so many pets in need. They will also be having an Adopt-A-Thon 3.0 during the event to continue their efforts of finding forever homes for their residents. Alicia mentions, “After doing all of this, rescues get a really bad rap on things and that stigma kinda needs to change on everything. They do so, so much for all the pets in the community.”

During their event, they will have several local businesses and crafters offering items to bid on along with a 50/50 and music. Reynolds stresses that small businesses have been vital to her business and says, “the more you contribute the more you can help them out.”

Going into year two Reynolds is excited about more adoptions and rescues. She mentions “whether they are looking to adopt or not it’s a nice place that I want people to relax and be comfortable.”

You can bid on some great items and gift baskets from local small businesses and crafters during the “Paws and Reflect Silent Auction Anniversary Event” on Sunday, September 19th at 12 pm. Pawsitivitea CNY Café and Cat Lounge are located at the Regional Market Commons at 2100 Park St., Space 309. You can call them at 315-807-8936 or visit them online at PawsitiviteaCNY.com.