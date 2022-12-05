(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are full of tasty temptations, followed by the big push to form New Year’s resolutions. The YMCA of Central New York could be a good place to start that search for a resolution. There is still plenty of time to enjoy the YMCA’s “Pay the Day” promotion, where folks can sign up for a December membership, and pay an amount that is equal to the date on which they sign up.

The day you join is the amount you pay that month. If you join today, Dec. 5, you’ll only pay $5 for the month of December with no joining fee.

Membership categories include single parent families and family +1 or +2 for grandparents and caregivers.

Arts programming including studio visual arts, dance and music, and writing classes along with programs for kids, sports, education, and more beyond the gym and swim.

Income based financial aid is available for all.

You can learn more about “Pay the Day” and the YMCA of Central New York by checking them out online at ymcacny.org.