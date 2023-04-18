(WSYR-TV) — Whether it is helping local non-profits or providing top notch service to its customers, CH Insurance has embraced a “Pay it Forward” spirit into its company’s culture. Joining us today are Joe Convertino Jr. and Bronson Kopp.

Joe Convertino Jr. is the President of CH Insurance. He talks about how they are supporting charities such as the Joseph’s House for Women. An event they host every year is a golf tournament to help raise money for the organization. Bronson Kopp is the Executive Director of Joseph’s House for Women. He talks about how the organization started and how CH Insurance continually supports them.

CH Insurance is an independent agent insurance company that fulfills all aspects of commercial, personal insurance, and employee benefits. Joseph’s House for Women is an organization that provides a safe home for mothers and children who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

For more information, visit CHInsurance.cc or JHFW.org.