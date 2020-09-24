Peace, Inc. Helps People Thrive and Rise Above Poverty

Peace, Inc. is helping people rise above poverty in Central New York. With a wide variety of programs to empower people of all ages, their goal is to get everyone involved and to help them realize their potential for becoming self sufficient.
If you’d like to learn more about Peace, Inc. and all the programs and services that they offer, visit Peace-CAA.org.
