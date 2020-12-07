Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 79 years later

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

It was 79 years ago, on December 7th, 1941 when an attack on Pearl Harbor changed so many American lives.

On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance day, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is honoring the more than 2,000 lives lost and nearly 1,200 injured because of that day.

To see more performances, stories and memories of World War II Veterans, stream the special show from the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum called “For Love of Country.” Head to PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org and click on ‘For The Love of Country.” for more.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected