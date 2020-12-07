Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 79 years later

It was 79 years ago, on December 7th, 1941 when an attack on Pearl Harbor changed so many American lives.

On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance day, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is honoring the more than 2,000 lives lost and nearly 1,200 injured because of that day.

To see more performances, stories and memories of World War II Veterans, stream the special show from the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum called “For Love of Country.” Head to PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org and click on ‘For The Love of Country.” for more.



