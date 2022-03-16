An indoor spinning event now in its seventh year, will once again raise funds to fight pediatric cancer in Central New York. Pedaling 4 Paige Founder Chris Arnold says the annual event is a great way to put your physical, mental and emotional energy towards helping some of Central New York’s youngest cancer patients.

Once again this year, Pedaling 4 Paige will host a hybrid event giving participants the option to pedal in person and virtually. One hour on the bike is all it takes to help honor and support children and families who have been touched by pediatric cancer, Chris says.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dr. William J. Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Pedaling 4 Paige is happening on Saturday, March 26th at Elevate Fitness in DeWitt. For more information and to register to participate, visit PBRun.org.