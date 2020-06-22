Peppino’s Gives Back To CNY Through ‘Catering For A Cause’

With so many non-profits unable to do fundraisers due to COVID-19 restrictions, Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering Company has found a way to help out.

Their new Catering For A Cause program allows for catering customers to name a non-profit for Peppino’s to donate 20% of that catering order back to that charity.

“I’ve always had a will to want to give back and there’s a quote that says ‘if you have the ability, you have the responsibility'” says owner John Vigliotti. “We have a community that’s supported Peppino’s for over 50 years and myself for 23 years now. We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the community and we want to support especially a lot of these good causes that really help make Syracuse a great place to live.”

The program was the idea of Peppino’s new Sales and Marketing Coordinator, Sheila Dion.

While they might be best known for their pizza, wings and sandwiches, Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering Company also offers breakfast and can cater your next morning event. They make their breakfast pizza in a unique way and also offer many gluten-free options.

To learn more about Catering For A Cause, you can e-mail:

Marketing@MyPeppinos.com

Sheila@MyPeppinos.com

Click here to visit Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering Company’s website.