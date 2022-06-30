(WSYR-TV) — Peppino’s Pizza is celebrating its 25th anniversary. John Vigliotti, the owner, says he bought the pizzeria in 1997, and went from there. He says the secret to his success is not “being your own boss, but treating each customer like your boss.”

“We treat our dough like a science,” he adds.

Vigilotti likes to reminisce on the past 25 years, occasionally selling pizzas at the original starting price back in 1997.

The company also prides itself on being able to fit into any gathering with its mobile pizzeria vehicle.

Don’t miss the anniversary special deal: every Tuesday in July, Peppino’s is offering a large cheese pizza for that former price of $9.99.

For more information and to view the menu, visit MyPeppinos.com.