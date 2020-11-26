Peppino’s Serving Up Thanksgiving Pizza

Bridge Street
What to get when you give Thanksgiving leftovers to a pizzeria? Well, Peppino’s Restaurant & Catering has the answer, with their Pilgrim Pie!

The pizzeria creates monthly pies every year centered around a theme or holiday. Their Pilgrim Pie starts with a gravy base with a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese and oven roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes and baked to perfection. Once out of the oven the pizza is topped with gravy and craisins.

You can order the Pilgrim Pie through the end of November and you can also purchase the dough separately so you can create your own with Thanksgiving leftovers.

To learn more you can visit MyPeppinos.com or call 315-474-FOOD (3663).

