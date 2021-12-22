Perfect Holiday Pairings From A Professional Sommelier

The holiday season is such a special time to gather friends and family to share great wines and food, and a casual spread of savory cheeses and decadent chocolates. But with so many tasty products to choose from, why not let one of the nation’s top experts help create the perfect pairings.

Professional Sommelier Sarah Tracey founder and creator of The Lush Life Blog has teamed up with Aldi’s to share some special pairings to create the perfect party celebration. From cheese to chocolate and unbeatable combinations too, Sarah offers up a variety of high-quality wines and cheeses to make for a timely and tasty holiday celebration.

For more great tips from Sarah, visit her online at TheLushLife.xyz.