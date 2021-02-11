Perfect ‘Local’ Wine & Chocolate Pairings For Your Sweetheart

Two local vendors are teaming up to tempt your taste buds for Valentine’s Day.

Vinomania Owner Gary Decker and Speach Family Candy Shop Owner Michael Speach Jr., have created the perfect pairing of wine and chocolate. They invite you to try a few of their favorites in time for Valentine’s Day.

Nando Fragalino Sparkling Moscato is slightly sweet and very fruity and both agree that it pairs great with a Speach Family Candy Shop Strawberry Truffle.

The 2017 SOLA Savignon Blanc is a dry crisp wine that is great when served with fish and also pairs well with Speach’s Lavender Milk Chocolate Truffle.

And last but not least, Gary invites you to try the 2017 Cantaloro Sangiovse with Speach’s Chocolate Sea Salt Truffle. The dark chocolate sea salt mixes really well with the dry cherry undertones of the wine.

To find these great pairings, visit Gary at Vinomania, located at 314 Pearl Street in Syracuse. Vinomania is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 12 to 7 p.m.

And visit Speach Family Candy Shop, located at 2400 Lodi Street in Syracuse. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. and will also be open on Valentine’s Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also visit them online at SpeachFamilyCandy.com and on Instagram and Facebook.