Perfecting the ‘Halo’ Eyeshadow Look

The ‘halo’ or ‘spotlight’ eye look has become a growing popular trend and it turns out that the dramatic eye-opening look is a lot easier than you might think. Makeup Artist Christy Monti demonstrates the easy application and how to “sandwich” light and dark colors on both the upper and lower lids.
To learn more about Christy and how she can help you for your next big event visit MontiMakeup.com.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App