Performance: ‘Hypothermia’

Cayuga County’s Office of Tourism is launching a new campaign geared to drive visitation to some of the Finger Lakes’ best attractions during the winter months. “The campaign is intended to promote the matriarchs who have paved the way and raise some of our tourism products,” said Karen Kuhl, their executive director.

Cayuga County is home to Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, the Iroquois and more American icons. “With 2020 being the centennial of the 19th amendment, there’s no better time to honor the women who have paved the way for all of us women to start our own businesses and host tv shows, and, you know, start breweries and we really feel like it’s great to lift up past and present women,” said Maggie Susman of Three Needs Creative, the group working on the campaign.