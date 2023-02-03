(WSYR-TV) — Alcoholism affects millions of Americans and David Essel, nationally known life coach and bestselling author, wants to give you ways to recover.

While there has been a huge focus on the addiction with alcohol, for the past 30 years David has also worked with a variety of addictions like food, pharmaceutical drugs, social media, video games, caffeine, and many more. All with the goal of helping people get sober for life. David regularly updates his work to include many powerful teaching tools that will assist in your world of recovery.

In David’s book, Are You Ready For…Permanent Alcohol and Life Recovery! The target audience are individuals struggling with any form of addiction and professional or addiction counselors who want to improve their success rates with their clients.

David believes a 5 days a week support system is crucial for long-term sobriety and recovery. In this program, you get one day per week with David as well as the ability to have access to him with any important questions Monday through Friday via text message.

