Personal Bankruptcy On The Rise in COVID-19

With so many people facing layoffs and furloughs, some are now considering personal bankruptcy as their only option. Lawyer Andrew Velonis specializes in bankruptcy law and says that there some important factors to consider when making such a big decision.

For those who feel like it’s too much of a financial hit, Velonis says that it shouldn’t be considered a failure but a fresh start and an opportunity for some to start over without the stress of their financial woes.

