“Personalize Your Plate” And Eat Healthier

Bridge Street
March is National Nutrition Month, but eating healthier is something people should be doing year-round.

“Americans should be consuming half their plate be fruits and vegetables every day and three servings of dairy per day” says Registered Dietitian LaChell Miller with the American Dairy Association North East.

Miller says it’s easy to do so. She suggests “personalizing your plate” by including foods you like in your daily diet.

