Pet Resolutions For The New Year

Many of the resolutions we make for ourselves, can be great resolutions for our furry friends as well: eating better, losing weight, exercise more, even learning something new.

Senior Executive Trainer at Sit Means Sit Dog Training Jessica Palmer says the best way to start a new resolution is to start slow and make it a positive experience for your dog, giving a lot of praise, attention and treats to reward them.

Grooming and brushing teeth can also be great resolutions for the new year for pets as well. Again, Palmer suggests starting slow. “Make sure you’re really making it a positive experience for your dog and you can start once a week,” she said. “You can start one side once a week and then build it up to getting all the way around there once a day. However slow you need to build it up so it’s a positive experience for your dog.”

A popular human resolution to learn something new can also be applied to your dog. Taking an obedience class or an agility class can teach your dog a new trick.

Sit Means Sit Dog Training offers individual training so their trainers work with you and your dog, regardless of the level you’re starting at. The structure of a class can also help you and your pooch stick to the resolutions.

If you’d like to learn how Sit Means Sit Dog Training can help you and your dog you can stop by and see them at 7730 Frontage Road in Cicero. You can also give them a call at 315-437-DOGS or visit Syracuse.SitMeansSit.com