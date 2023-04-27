WSYR-TV — When it comes to senior care, sometimes we have to think outside of the box.

If medications and therapy don’t offer a full solution, it might be time to turn to our furry friends to get our patients on the path to success. According to the National Heart Association, interaction with animals can increase fitness levels. That has led to Loretto stepping up therapy to add pets.

Anyone who has pet a therapy dog or cuddled with a therapy cat can understand their soothing and calming effect. This form of therapy can be a simple solution to your loved one’s needs. Here to tell us more is Shannon Loughlin, the Director of Recreation and her dog Avery.

Loretto is a local, non-profit organization that has served the community since 1926. At Loretto, caring for individuals and making a difference in the lives of others is the foundation of who they are. Since their founding, they have certainly evolved, but through the years they have stayed true to their purpose: Responding to the needs of our community, and providing care for those who need it, allowing them to continue living their lives with purpose, wholeness, and dignity.To learn more visit https://lorettocny.org/