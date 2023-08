(WSYR-TV) — You know the hits: “There’s a Kind of Hush,” “I’m Into Something Good,” “I’m Henry the Eighth, I Am,” and of course “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.”

Peter Noone has been thrilling crowds around the world since he was 15 years old. “Herman’s Hermits” have sold over 60-million recordings. He is one of the New York State Fair’s favorite acts, and one of our favorite guests on Bridge Street.