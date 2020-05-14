Interactive Maps

Phlox Giveaway For Heroes Who Brighten Our Day

April showers bring May flowers and landscape professionals at Sollecito Landscaping Nursery want to share those blooms with heroes in our community. The garden center is giving away phloxes to essential workers in Central New York.

The give away is happening Friday May 15th and Saturday May 16th, while supplies last, outside their nursery located at 4094 Howlett Hill Road, Syracuse.

For more information visit https://www.sollecito.com/.

