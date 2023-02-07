(WSYR-TV) — Grab your favorite pink outfit because the Phoenix boys’ basketball team is hosting a pink out fundraiser for the Baldwin Fund! The Phoenix boys’ basketball team is collaborating with the Westhill boys’ basketball team to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Coach Nick Perioli explains how the fundraiser started and how it has become an annual event. He is joined along with five team members: Lincoln Kersey, Evan Fox, Shawn Froio, Cameron Kreis, and Joe Edick. They talk about how spreading awareness for this cause is important to them.

The goal for this year is to raise $5000. The Phoenix Boys Basketball Pink Out Fundraiser for the Baldwin Fund is going to take place this Friday, February 10, at 6:30 p.m. at John C. Birdlebough High School.

Learn more at PhoenixCSD.org/Athletics.