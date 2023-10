(WSYR-TV) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one local school district is taking the time to raise awareness through soccer.

The Phoenix Varsity Girls’ Soccer team will host a ‘Pink Out’ game this Thursday, and coach Jason Stenta is here with some team members who have a personal connection to cause.

The Phoenix Girls’ Varsity Soccer team will host Marcellus this Thursday at 7 p.m. to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Funds raise will benefit the Baldwin Fund.