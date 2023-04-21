(WSYR-TV) — Alan Lightman is an MIT Physicist and an award-winning writer. He ponders things like “our quest for meaning in the age of science.”

His three-part documentary aired on PBS earlier this year and Friday, April 21, he speaks at Le Moyne College. Before hitting campus, Lightman discuss balancing both being a scientist and someone deeply connected to humanities, the battled the modern age has with science and information, and how to navigate those relationships with close friends and family.

To find out more about his speaking engagement at Le Moyne you can head to LeMoyne.edu. And to find out more about Alan Lightman himself visit cmsw.mit.edu/alan-lightman/.