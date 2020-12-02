Pianist Steve Laureti Making Spirits Bright With 25 ‘Piano’ Days of Christmas

Armed with his own musical talents, musician Steve Laureti is making spirits bright all month long in celebration of the holiday season.

With no holiday parties in sight, and no one to play for, Steve came up with an idea to share his own renditions of popular holiday songs from the comfort of his own home. He’s coined his daily musical event, The 25 ‘Piano’ Days of Christmas.

You can catch an all new holiday song on social media by visiting Steve on Facebook and Instagram. And to learn more about Steve, find him online at SteveLauretiMusic.com.