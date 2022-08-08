(WSYR-TV) — Today is a big day for pickleball-lovers out there; it’s National Pickleball Day! The sport is a combination of badminton, ping pong, and tennis, and it’s taking off here in the Syracuse area. The game is easier than your typical tennis match, and it’s free to play! It’s also a great way to exercise and have fun.

Just like tennis, people hit the ball over the net to try and score against their opponent. The game typically involves doubles matches of two players on one side of the court and two on the other. Pickleball is played up to 11 points, and players must win by 2 points to be victorious.

The upcoming CNY Pickleball tournament “Battle of the Parks” is taking place this Wednesday. Ten parks in the area are competing, featuring one advanced team and one recreational team.

For more information or to get involved in the game, visit CNYPickleball.com.