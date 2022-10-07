(WSYR-TV) — You knew Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were big in Central New York, but did you ever imagine they were –this– big?

The Bills quarterback is featured in an eight-acre, two-mile long corn maze at Pick’n Patch farm in the Finger Lakes. It’s all part of the farm’s 30th anniversary celebration. However, that’s not all they’re doing to honor Josh Allen.

Owners Drew and Melanie Wickham started the farm in Stanley as a way to raise their children and teach them how to run a business. Now, they’re using the farm to give back to a good cause as well. They’re inviting visitors of the farm to donate to the Patricia Allen Fund, which supports the Critical Care Team at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Pick’n Patch has doubled its Fields of Fun activities this fall for all ages. The farm is now featuring a ropes course, a ball pitch zone, a miniature train, a firetruck fun house, a trike course, bouncers, storybook lane, fall season foods, and lots more.

Tonight is Moonlight Maze Night, where you and your family can bring a flashlight and walk through the corn maze honoring both Josh Allen and his late grandmother. It’s quite a site to see!

To learn more, visit PicknPatch.com.