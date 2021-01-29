Piece Together A Puzzle On The 25th Anniversary Of National Puzzle Day

This year, on January 29th it is the 25th anniversary of National Puzzle Day and with so much free time during the pandemic why not start piecing together a puzzle!

If you are not sure where to start on your puzzling journey content creator Karen Kavett who is behind the YouTube channel Karen Puzzles can help. Kavett says to have a plan before you start and to “look at the picture and at big sections of color and patterns and start sorting.” She says the more sorting you can do before starting the better.

While puzzles can create hours of activity, Karen mentions to find puzzles with pictures you want to complete. With so many options for puzzles, Karen says “The good thing is that there is such a huge variety of puzzles out there that anyone can find something they’ll would want to solve.”

You can celebrate National Puzzle Day by completing a puzzle and many brands have deals to celebrate the day. To learn more about Karen Kavett you can find her on YouTube and Instagram.