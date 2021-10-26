Pink Drinks: del Lago Resort & Casino Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and del Lago Resort & Casino’s is helping raise both awareness and funds.

All month, special pink cocktails are being sold with $1 per cocktail being donated to the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY.

“This is a tremendous cause” says Fred Brooks, Director of Beverage Operations at del Lago Resort & Casino. “We like to partner with local charities whenever we can, so it’s something that we really enjoy doing and if it benefits for a local charity, even better.”

The drinks include a Pink Russian, The Hope, Pink Lady, Pink Rose and a Cosmopolitan. Each can be ordered at any of del Lago’s bars, including Centrifico, Portico by Fabio Viviani, DraftKings Sportsbook and The Sociale Café & Bar.

del Lago Resort & Casino is located at 1133 State Route 414 in Waterloo.

