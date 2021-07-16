Plan A Visit To The Corning Museum of Glass

If you are looking for some family fun, consider heading to New York’s Southern Tier.

“The Corning Museum of Glass is the world’s greatest collection of glass objects spanning history” says Eric Meek, Sr. Manager of Hot Glass Programs. “So of course, there’s a historical collection. We have lots of craftspeople, lots of artisans, working glass, so you can see glass being made in many different ways when you come to visit us and one of the great things about the museum here is that you can make glass yourself.”

The museum’s program lets participants choose what they would like to make. There’s an additional cost to visitors, but it is an experience like no other. Available projects include sculptures, ornaments and grapes.

The Corning Museum of Glass is following all COVID-19 safety protocols, and masks are optional for fully vaccinated visitors but required for unvaccinated visitors (over age 2), as required by New York State.

Hot glass demos are offered each day, and visitors can explore the museum’s many galleries.

Meek says there are also three special exhibitions at the museum, making it “one of the “most exciting summers” since he’s been working at the Corning Museum of Glass.

One exhibit is called Fire and Vine: The Story of Glass and Wine.

“We know everyone enjoys of glass wine, but to know about how glass is involved in the process of making wine and storing wine and distributing wine and how that’s been a story that’s thousands of years old” says Meek. “We have lots of objects highlighting the relationship between glass and wine in Fire and Vine here. We even have objects from local wineries, so a real great shout out to the Finger Lakes region here at the museum.”

The other exhibitions include Blown Away: Season 2 (with objects created by artists on the Netflix show) and In Sparkling Company: Glass and Social Life in Britain During the 1700s (featuring glass objects of the British elite of the 18th century).

The Corning Museum of Glass is currently open 9am to 7pm daily. Adult admission s $20, with kids and teens 17 and under getting in free.

Click here to learn more or to reserve tickets online.