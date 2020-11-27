Plan Ahead For Stress-Free Shopping This Holiday Season

While the holiday shopping season has started early this year, it’s time to plan ahead for a stress-free holiday.

A little planning can go a long way! Here are some things you can do:

Plan ahead. Create a shopping list and budget. Simplify when you shop! Deb suggests to wear comfortable shoes and be prepared with credit or gift cards handy. The lighter your bag, the easier shopping will be. Create A Holiday Card Shopping List. Create a list and order your holiday cards early! Create a Gift Wrap Area. Reduce stress and wrap gifts as you buy to avoid last minute wrapping rush.

