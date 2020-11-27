Plan Ahead For Stress-Free Shopping This Holiday Season

While the holiday shopping season has started early this year, it’s time to plan ahead for a stress-free holiday.
A little planning can go a long way! Here are some things you can do:
- Plan ahead. Create a shopping list and budget.
- Simplify when you shop! Deb suggests to wear comfortable shoes and be prepared with credit or gift cards handy. The lighter your bag, the easier shopping will be.
- Create A Holiday Card Shopping List. Create a list and order your holiday cards early!
- Create a Gift Wrap Area. Reduce stress and wrap gifts as you buy to avoid last minute wrapping rush.
To learn more about Deb Cabral you can visit, DeClutterCoachDeb.com.
