Plan Ahead For Stress-Free Shopping This Holiday Season

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

While the holiday shopping season has started early this year, it’s time to plan ahead for a stress-free holiday.

A little planning can go a long way! Here are some things you can do:

  1. Plan ahead. Create a shopping list and budget.
  2. Simplify when you shop! Deb suggests to wear comfortable shoes and be prepared with credit or gift cards handy. The lighter your bag, the easier shopping will be.
  3. Create A Holiday Card Shopping List. Create a list and order your holiday cards early!
  4. Create a Gift Wrap Area. Reduce stress and wrap gifts as you buy to avoid last minute wrapping rush.

To learn more about Deb Cabral you can visit, DeClutterCoachDeb.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected