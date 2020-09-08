Planning Tips For Back To School With Brainly

As students gear up for another year, back to school may not be quite as normal as one might expect. Brianly parenting expert Patrick Quinn says that regardless of your student’s learning process, proper planning can be key.

From proper bedtimes, to meal planning ahead of time, Quinn says that taking time to plan out everyday aspects of your child’s day can be just what they need to set them off on the right foot for school.

And for those who may need a little extra help this year, Brianly offers a forum for students and parents across the country and even around the world. Learn more about how you can improve your child’s grades and have your common questions answered online at Brainly.com.